Ronald ‘Burns’ Stewart
Sept. 8, 1956 - Aug. 16, 2020
PAYETTE
Ronald “Burns” Stewart passed away peacefully Aug. 16 at his home, surrounded by his family. In March 2019, Burns was diagnosed with a non-hereditary, rare brain disease, progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP, which he suffered from for several years.
Burns was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Sun Valley, Idaho. He was the third son of Donald Douglas Stewart and Lueanne (Lawron) Stewart. Burns graduated from Payette (Idaho) High School. He was an athlete, fan, and player of football, but known as “Hatchet Man” in basketball. Burns enjoyed ranching and was a ranch manager for most of his young adult life.
He was married to Michelle (Mansfield) Severe until 1991. Burns and Michelle had two daughters, Tegan and Kiley Stewart.
Burns then switched his career to road construction, and met his current wife, Mardy (Geer) Stewart, while working in the Burns area. Burns and Mardy were married in July 1996, and raised Brandon and Samantha Hooker, making it a family of six. Burns and Mardy had just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.
Burns worked as a mechanic for McAllister Farm Store until 1999, then went to work for Weeks Oil/Ed Staub & Sons for the next 13 years. Burns then changed courses to his passion of farming in 2012, going to work for ACW. Burns also fulfilled his dream of getting his own land to farm in 2001.
Burns enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, farming, having fun with family and friends, grandchildren, and his beautiful wife. He was hardworking, fun-loving, and a stranger to no one. Burns would give you the shirt off his back and always be willing to help anyone in need.
Burns is survived by his wife, Mardy; daughter, Tegan and her fiance´, Mike Breske, and their three children; daughter, Kiley, and husband, Jim Currie and their two children; stepson, Brandon, and his wife, Marcy, and their two children; and stepdaughter, Samantha, and her husband, John Lee; brother, Don, and wife, Deana, and their two children; sister, Myra, and her two children; brother, Doug, his wife, Tafney, and their two children; sister, Myra, and her two children; brother, Tim and his wife, Emi, and their two children; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Harney County Fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Cure PSP, hospice, or to a charity of your choice.
