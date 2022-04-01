Ron Holmes was born to Willard and Edith Holmes in Foster, Nebraska on February 26, 1934. He grew up during the tough years of the Great Depression. His family moved several times throughout his childhood. In
1952 he graduated from high school in Notus, Idaho. He also got a welding certification from Idaho State College in Pocatello in 1955.
Ron grew up farming with horses, he and his brothers often rode horses to school. Horses were always a big part of his life. He didn’t care to farm so when he left home he found work that he could do from the back of a horse. He packed at MacKey Bar on the Salmon River in Idaho. But mostly he buckarooed on ranches in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and California. He worked for the Lucky 7, Whitehorse and Jack Stoddart. While working for Stoddarts near Burns Junction, Oregon, he won the Jordon Valley Big Loop horse roping in 1966. About the same time he met Marg Dowell, a neighboring ranchers daughter. Ron and Marg were married in 1967. They moved to the Kygar Ranch on Crooked Creek near Rome, Oregon in the fall of 1967. They worked for Marg’s dad, Bob Dowell until they leased the ranch. They were eventually able to buy it, which was a dream come true for Ron. Together Ron and Marg worked on their ranch and raised their two children, Ann and Mike there. They spent 34 years on Crooked Creek before moving to Vale, Oregon in 2001. When Ron retired from running his own ranch he spent several more years buckarooing and day working for ranches in the area.
Ron loved to tell stories about all of his adventures to anyone willing to sit and listen. And there were many as he lived his life during the time when the world was making the change from the horse era to the machine age.
He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Gene, twin brother Don and granddaughter Dani Marie Mansfield.
He is survived by his wife Marg, daughter Ann (Vale, Oregon), son Mike and daughter-in-law Leslie (Paulina, Oregon), grandson Elliott, step-granddaughters Taryn, Alexys, and Cherlynn. Extended family Shaney Rockefeller (Vale, Oregon), Jerald, Tammy, Colton, Ty, Kendle, and Pazlee Holloway all of Vale, Oregon. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
No services by his request.
