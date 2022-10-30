Ron Gentry MARCH 28, 1938 - SEPT. 19, 2022
FRUITLAND
Ron Gentry MARCH 28, 1938 - SEPT. 19, 2022
FRUITLAND
Ron Gentry, age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. Ron was the youngest of 5 children and was born March 28, 1938, to his loving parents, Loy and Mable Gentry. Ron was the ‘whoopsie baby’ and had the personality to match it, especially as he was raised on Gentry Lane in Weiser, ID.
Ron married his high school sweetheart, Pat (Sharp) Gentry, on June 26, 1957. There was no traditional wedding for the two teenagers as they eloped in Winnemucca, NV with only 2 guests present. As Ron would regularly say at family gatherings, “Just what in the hell did we start here Pat?!?!”
Ron joined the Army National Guard and served proudly until 1964. He went to barber school and started off his nearly 60-year career of barbering at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. He then moved to Fruitland and barbered at the Moore Hotel. Ron sold his last barber shop in 2016, which included the stacks of Playboys and bottles of whiskey he always had stocked up in the back.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 4 siblings. He is survived by his children: James Gentry and Debbie (Gentry) Lewis; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Ron was an avid fisherman who was known for never letting a crappie go free in the Owyhee’s, wood worker, self-proclaimed ‘supervisor of all projects’ and most of all a loving family man. He joined the Elks Lodge in 1965 so he’d have a place to lose a few bucks playing cards and somewhere Pat couldn’t keep count of his beers.
To his loving wife Pat, sorry! We did the best we could to take care of him and keep him out of your hair for as long as we could. Now it’s back on you to make sure he stays out of trouble.
To anybody who would like to join us in honoring Ron and to share a dirty or inappropriate joke he told you over the years, please join us November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge in Ontario, OR.
“Old barbers don’t retire; they just fade away.”
-Ron Gentry
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.