Roland Steven Walker OCT. 15, 1932 - MARCH 15, 2023
PAYETTE
Roland Steven Walker, 90, of Payette, ID died peacefully March 15, 2023 at home in Payette, ID. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday March 20, 2023 at the Church of the Nazarene in Payette, Idaho. Condolences may be made to Roland’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
He was born in Sampsel, Missouri, but lived most of his younger years in northern California. When he wasn’t working, Roland enjoyed climbing Mt. Shasta, hunting and fishing.
He met and married his beautiful wife June Elaine Warren in 1952. The couple soon had three children. They moved the family to Payette in 1965 where they lived the rest of their lives.
Roland was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years where he made many friends and served in several capacities including as a greeter and as a Sunday School teacher for Junior High kids.
Roland was a very hard worker and devoted many years to Wonder Bread until he retired in 1995. If you were lucky enough to have gone fishing with Roland, then you know that was his passion. Roland had a generous heart and was always thinking of others first. He was as strong as he was gentle and kind.
He lost June three years ago and left to cherish his memory are his, daughter, Sherree Merritt, Boise ID, son Steve Walker, Boston, MA, son David Walker and his wife, Terri, Payette, ID; grandchildren Jon McCallum and his wife Hannah, Redding CA, Shannon Wood and her husband, David, Robins, IA and Jeni McGehee and husband Mike, Payette, ID; great- grandchildren Elianna and Cadence McCallum, Scott and Alyson Wood, and Conner and Chloe McGehee. Other special relatives include sister, Eve White, McCloud, CA sister-in-law, Susan Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made the Church of the Nazarene P.O. Box 656 Payette, Idaho 83661.