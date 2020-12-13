Roger Wingert AUG 1, 1945 — DEC 5, 2020
PAYETTE
Roger Allen Wingert, Sr., 75, of Payette, died Dec. 5, 2020 of Diabetes, CVA, and Covid-19 at the Boise VA Medical Center. He was born Aug. 1, 1945 in North Bend, OR, to Wayne and Maxine Lois (Major) Wingert.
Roger went to school at Marshall High School. He received his diploma at Lower Columbia College. Roger served 30 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard; serving in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
Roger married Louise Strange and they celebrated 50 years and 11 months of marriage in December. He owned a janitorial business and a Baskin Robbins franchise. He also worked at the City Cemetery in Vancouver, WA.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Roger liked fishing, camping and working on cars. He also enjoyed gardening and going to the beach with his wife and family. He remodeled many homes over his lifetime. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved doing things with his family. He was kind-hearted and a friend to everyone. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart.
His parents and brother Larry Wingert preceded him in death. Roger is survived by his wife, Louise (Strange) Wingert; his sons, Rodney Wingert and his wife Melanie from Colorado, Roger Wingert Jr and his wife Susan from Washington, Blake Wingert from Idaho, John Wingert a soldier in the U.S. Army stationed in Hawaii, and Steven Wingert from Idaho; daughters, Donna Wingert from Oregon, Amy (Wingert) Macdonald and her husband Scott from Idaho, Kiylee (Wingert) Loya and her husband Daniel from Idaho; eight grandchildren, Savanna, Connor, Eyanna, Colleen, Mera-Linn, Matthew, Olivia, Alanni and Colten.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 501 S Iowa, Payette. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.
Those who wish to remember Roger in a special way, may make donations in his memory to Boise VA Medical Center, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661. Condolences may be made to Roger’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.