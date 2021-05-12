Roger Verne Williams
FEB. 15, 1936 — NOV. 12, 2020
ONTARIO
Roger Verne Williams was born in San Francisco, CA on February 15, 1936. He spent the first thirteen years of his life in El Salvador, returning to the United States to attend high school.
After graduating from high school, Roger enlisted in the Navy. He spent 20 years as a Boilerman in the Navy, retiring as an E9 Master Chief Boilerman;
Roger then returned to college at Eastern Oregon in LaGrande, OR. He received a degree in education and spent the next 20 years working in education.
He was active in the Elks, going through the offices to become Exalted Ruler.
Roger was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church at St. Paul’s in Nyssa, OR, a position he held for 20 years.
In recent years Roger was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, where he served as an Elder and on the preschool board.
He was also active in the Christian Motorcyclist Association, where he served as chaplain for many years.
A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Ontario, OR at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 20.