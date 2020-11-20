Roger Verne Williams
Feb 15, 1936- Nov 12, 2020
Roger Verne Williams was born to Ralph Darby and Jewyl Gertrude Williams in San Francisco, CA on February 15, 1936. His parents were Assembly of God missionaries in El Salvador and other Central American countries. Except for brief times in the states, Roger spent the first thirteen years of his life in El Salvador.
Feeling that it was not safe in El Salvador during WWII, at six years of age, Roger and his brother, Byron, spent two years in Regan, North Dakota, living with missionary friends. The winters in North Dakota were very different from the climate in Central America. He returned to the states for high school, where he attended Taccoa Falls Institute in Taccoa Falls, GA, Canyonville Bible Academy in Canyonville, OR, El Monte High School in El Monte, CA, and Springfield Senior High in Springfield, MO.
After graduating from high school, Roger enrolled in college at Wichita, KS. He then tried several jobs until enlisting in the Navy, He spent 20 years as a Boilerman in the Navy, retiring as an E9 Master Chief Boilermaker.
Roger then went to Portland, OR, where he worked for Bay Area Controls in a management position. Then he went back to college at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, OR. He finished a four-year degree in three years. Roger spent the next 20 years in Education, first in the classroom as an elementary teacher, then teaching special education, and then as program director for the special education program at the Nyssa School District in Nyssa, OR.
During this same time he joined the Elks and worked through the offices to become an Exalted Ruler. He was also ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church at St. Paul’s in Nyssa, a position he held for 20 years.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Byron and David, son Roger “Willie”, and his wife, Ruth.
He is survived by his brother Owen (Jane) Williams, his wife, Margie, daughters Vicky (Jerry) Holmes, Sandy (Mark) Harbolt, Penny (Bruce) Hedgecoth, Tammy Lindt, Kari (Jim) Daigh, foster daughter Tammy (Jimmy) Thompson, stepsons Kenneth (Paula) Hawkins, Clint (Laura) Mecham, stepdaughters Theresa (Ted) Martinez, and Peggy (Matt) Clark, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.