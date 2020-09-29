NEW MEADOWS
Roger Stepenenko, currently of New Meadows, passed away suddenly on 9/15 from a heart attack. Roger was a highly skilled painter and enjoyed a lifetime of painting homes, boats, and cruise ships. He was the maintenance person for Rivers Bend Condominiums in McCall, Idaho for the past 2 years. His friendly smile and positive attitude and quality work were enjoyed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Roger.
