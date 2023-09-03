Roger Rode FEB. 18, 1936 - AUG. 18, 2023
ONTARIO
On Friday, August 18, 2023, Roger Rode, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Roger was born February 18, 1936, in Union, Oregon to Amy and Russell Rode. As a young child, the family moved from Union to Baker, OR where Roger graduated from Baker High School and then attended Oregon State University.
Roger married Mary Jo Basche in November 1955 in Weiser, ID, and then spent their honeymoon enjoying the Vale/Dallas High School State Football Championship, which Vale won 45 - 0. Roger and Mary Jo met in 6th grade on a bus to Radium Hot Springs for swimming lessons.
Roger loved all sports and never missed watching a Super Bowl or football draft. He literally took notes by hand for every draft. He was extremely knowledgeable where sports were concerned and anyone of his family wouldn’t have hesitated to pick him first for their partner in a sports trivia game. In nearly 70 years, there wasn’t a Sporting News he hadn’t read cover to cover. Roger was a faithful life member of Baker Elks Lodge for 67 years.
Roger grew up in the cattle and meat packing business. His first job was at Eastern Oregon Meat Company, which was family owned. He later was taught to be an auctioneer where he became a professional and sold cattle sales in Vale, La Grande, Weiser, Baker, Caldwell, and eventually Portland, Oregon. He spent many years traveling between Baker and Portland while at the same time owned and operated a feedlot in Baker. The feedlot was one of the first commercial feedlots in Eastern Oregon. He was recruited by R B & H, a commodity brokerage firm in Chicago. He received his brokerage license and worked in the industry for over 25 years. In 1975 Roger was also a partner in a ranch near Union, OR.
Roger was a very good athlete, fierce Beaver fan and had a heart full of love for his friends and family, (for all you Duck fans, he would also root for you as long as they were not playing the Beavs).
Roger also had a love for the Snake River on Brownlee Reservoir where the family spent nearly every summer at their cabin, swimming, fishing, playing games, riding motorcycles, and floating down the river. On windy days, Mary Jo and the kids would float on air mattresses down the river wherever the wind took them, and Roger would go pick them up in the boat a few hours later. We also had an occasional bet on who would catch more fish, those of us fishing off the dock, or Dad and his father Russell, who would go trolling. It only took about two times to realize the kids were better fishermen.
Roger loved Christmas. When he was still able, he would put hundreds, if not thousands of lights up that would light up the entire area. He found joy and love in not only the holidays but in everyone he met. He also had wonderful friends and neighbors who made him feel special and his family will be forever grateful for the support and love they showed him.