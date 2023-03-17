Roger Dale Vogt OCT. 21, 1954 - MARCH 11, 2023
PAYETTE
Roger Vogt passed away on March 11, 2023, after a heroic battle with brain cancer. While he fought it off multiple times over the past 5 years this time, he didn’t come back, which truly came as a surprise to everyone who loved him because his vigor for life and larger-than-life antics made him seem almost invincible.
Roger was born to Cecil and Beverly Vogt at St. Alphonsus in Boise on October 21, 1954-of course he came into this world on a day that sits in the middle of both deer and chukar season! Cecil was in the Service, so the young family moved to Bad Nauheim, Germany where Roger spent his first years and developed an ear for language. It made it easy for him to pick up German and Spanish later in life.
The family came back stateside and Roger spent his formative years hunting and fishing the fields and streams around Cambridge and Midvale, Idaho. As much as he loved hunting and fishing, he also loved sports, he excelled at wrestling, attended the state championship, and went on to TVCC on a football scholarship. Football was a lifelong passion and any given Saturday in the fall you could hear him yelling at—ahem--cheering on the Boise State Broncos football team.
Roger married Nikki Clelland and they had 3 children together Andrea, Nathan, and Kendelle. They were married for 24 years and moved back to raise their kids in Cambridge-a place he loved so much. Roger loved taking the kids fishing for crappies at Brownlee Reservoir and hunting and fishing in the hills with Nate. You could always hear him loudly cheering on Andrea in basketball, Nate in football, and Kendelle at her plays. We always wonder if he moved back because it was a great place to raise kids or because the hunting was better. The amount of time he spent chucker hunting with his best friend Mario Panoutsopolis probably answers that question!
During these years Roger sold cars at about every lot in the treasure valley and probably sold a car to every person in the valley too. To hear him tell it, he was the best there ever was, but the funny thing is that if you ask his old bosses or anyone he worked with, they can confirm it’s true he was the best there ever was-it’s just a fact.
In 1999 he married Kim Mason, and they had a son Isaac. In Isaac, Roger gained a new hunting and fishing buddy, and they spent time crisscrossing the hills doing what they love best. He also loved watching him play football at Weiser High School.
Not everyone finds love in life, but Roger was lucky in that regard. He was fortunate to meet Brenda Kruszewaki and they had so much fun together for many years and were finally married in 2022. Brenda was always up for anything and put up with all his shenanigans. Roger always had a crazy thing to do and she loved to join in. Their shared love of cooking, karaoke, and taking the grandkids out on the fishing boat brought joy to his life.
Roger is survived by so many people who loved him at all the different stages of his life. No one loved him more or better; they just loved him for the unique person that he was, and he leaves a space in each of our hearts. He is survived by his wife Brenda and stepsons Ryan Kruszewaki and Vincent (Jamie) Kruszewaki and their children Brodey, Harper and Emerson, Roger’s Daughter-Andrea (Jim) Fenner and their daughters Ella and Violet, Son-Nathan (Chrissy) Vogt and children Paige and Braydon, Daughter-Kendelle (Ander) Sundell and their sons Soren and Leif, Son-Isaac (Sierra) Vogt and their daughter Kaisley. He is also survived by his mother Beverly Bain and his brother Steven (Amy) Vogt and their son Blade.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, Idaho on March 16th at 1:00 p.m. All are invited to celebrate Roger’s life and share a larger-than-life story.