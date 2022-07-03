Rodolfo (Rudy) Rosas Longoria, Sr., age 86, passed away June 29th, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Rudy was born August 3, 1935, in Matamoros Tamaulipas, Mexico to Candido Ferguson Longoria and Ignacia Rosas Longoria. Rudy and 11 siblings were raised primarily in Harlingen, Texas.
Rudy was driven by a strong work ethic very early in life. Although working to support his family cut short his education, he instilled a desire to improve oneself in his children and was proud to see his children continue their education beyond what he was able to attain himself.
As a young man, Rudy worked as a seasonal migrant worker, golf caddy, and taxi driver. Rudy served in the U.S. Army, Specialist 3rd Class, November 10, 1953, to October 14, 1955, spending some time stationed in Japan; he shared stories with his family of working as a coder and transporter of prisoners. Rudy married Julia Del Valle in 1956. Although starting married life in Texas, by 1964 they moved north to Idaho and then Oregon, finally settling in Nyssa OR.
Rudy supported his family for many years working as a warehouse foreman, and then as transportation driver for Malheur Express operated by Malheur Council on Aging. Rudy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf, playing the accordion, dancing, listening to music, and watching TV and movie westerns.
Rudy was preceded in death by an infant son, beloved daughter Nora Cynthia, his first grandchild Michael Francis, his parents, and 9 of his siblings. Rudy is survived by his spouse Julia, his brother Gilberto, his sister Mary, 7 children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Surviving children are Rudy Longoria, Jr., Mary Lili Widder (Rick) of Meridian ID, Nancy I. Longoria of Ontario OR, Patricia A. Landon (Don) of Big Fork MT, Lucia V. Longoria (Matt) of Portland OR, Carmen J. Gomez (Gabriel) of Ontario OR, and James I. Longoria (Alicia) of Eugene OR.
Services including a mass will be held July 6, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario OR, 9:30 to 11:30 followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Malheur Council on Aging in Ontario, OR. A memorial with military honors at the Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery will be held at a later date.