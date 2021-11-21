It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to our brother, uncle, great uncle, friend and neighbor, Rodney Dean Precht. Rod passed away on October 27th, 2021.
Rod grew up in Caldwell, Idaho and lived there until 2006, when he moved to his house in New Plymouth. Rod had many experiences in his life, from building locomotives, running several small businesses to owning a beverage store. Rod loved to cook for his neighbors and family. He had dreams of building a shop to house his treasures and having a gourmet kitchen to cook and bake. We are saddened that he won’t be able to see those projects to completion now, but we will remember his love of his hobbies. His steak, pork and chicken rubs he sent every Christmas to his siblings, niece and nephews were some of the best rubs you could find.
Rod is survived by his siblings Pam Stine (Sam Mirabella), Terry Precht (Diana Lobb Precht), and Brenda Pecht (Vernon Pecht), one niece (Gretchen Precht) and three nephews (Troy Pecht, Tom Precht and Charles Pecht) along with 19 grand nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Precht and Nelda Precht, a grand niece and several good friends.
A “Celebration of Life” open house/reception is planned for Saturday, November 27th, at the City of New Plymouth Senior Center between 10:30 AM and 12:00.
Rest in peace Rod, we love you.
