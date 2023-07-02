Robin Marie Wood Mar 29,1961- June 17,2023
Formerly of Nyssa
Robin Marie Wood completed her mortal journey on June 17, 2023 in Portland Oregon. Robin was 62 at the time of her death. She was a caring sister, devoted aunt, and lifelong friend to many and will be deeply missed.
Robin was born in Nyssa, Oregon on March 29, 1961 to Lloyd and Jeanne Wood. She was the second oldest of six kids. Growing up, Robin was surrounded by family and friends. She was a graduate of the Nyssa High School class of 1979. She enjoyed her time in high school and was a member of the now infamous “Nyssa Rowdies” and made lifelong friendships with the other girls.
After high school, Robin attended some college and received a certificate from the Links School of Business and was also certified as a Nursing Assistant. For the bulk of her adult life, Robin worked in skilled nursing facilities. She started her career with Kindred Healthcare as a CNA and over time, worked her way up to be the business office manager. At the time of her death, she was the business office manager for Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center in Milwaukie, Oregon. Robin was very good at her job and had won multiple awards for her service.
Robin was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend. She had the biggest heart and cared deeply for the people that were in her life. She spent many hours in the kitchen teaching nieces and nephews to cook. She attended many athletic events, plays, concerts, and church services to support family and friends. She remembered birthdays and life events and was quick to call or text on special days. Although she did not have any children of her own, she was a mother figure to many kids in her life. She was always willing to listen and provide a shoulder to cry on.
Robin was very talented. She could fix anything with a little hillbilly ingenuity. She had an eye for crafts and decorations. She was very good at making and decorating cakes and creating flower arrangements for weddings and other events.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Jeanne Wood, and her younger brother Scott Wood. She is survived by her siblings Larry (Toni) Wood, Michael (Kim) Wood, Lori (Alfredo) Hernandez, and Jon (Susan) Wood. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Seth Wood, Brionne Jasso, Joseph Wood, Mikayla Wood, Alan Wood, Ashley Wood, Chase Hernandez, Isabella Hernandez, Diego Hernandez, Geagen Wood, Graeme Wood, and Griffin Wood.
Memorial services will be held July 8th 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1309 Park Ave, Nyssa Oregon. The family will begin receiving guests from 10:00-10:45. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral services, Robin will be buried at the Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery.
Robin’s favorite color was purple. The family has asked that all who attend the service to wear something purple in honor of Robin.
Memorial services will be held July 8th 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1309 Park Ave, Nyssa Oregon. The family will begin receiving guests from 10:00-10:45. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral services, Robin will be buried at the Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery.