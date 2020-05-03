Roberta ‘Loti’ Harp
Sept. 6, 1937 - April 18, 2020
MCCALL, FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Loti died on April 18th in Eagle Idaho from Cancer.
Loti grew up the eldest of 7 Vanderpool children and often lived with her Grandma Payne spending Summers’ at the cabin on Payette Lake, built in 1932. Payette Lake was forever Loti’s favorite place on earth with her last slalom water skiing ride when she was 80 years old, she was fantastic, spraying and weaving back and forth across the wake. Wow is right! She also kayaked, hiked, exercised every day and lived to go to her special exercise class in Lake Havasu, AZ. Loti diligently cared for her high school sweetheart and husband Norman before his death in December.
Loti was a force to be reckoned with. She was small but would take on anyone to get what she wanted; stories of throwing apples at the big boys in the Henggeler packing shed; or delivering a punch in the nose if needed. Uh Oh*#*!!#%. Loti’s industrious streak was unmatched. She would do everything; climbing trees to prune; painting the house in her bikini and cowboy boots; mowing the whole yard with a push mower; fixing everything, trading stocks, and the list goes on!
All this aside, Loti loved to talk! To anyone, and everyone, all the time. It was not mindless chatter, she was interesting and smart too. People were absolutely drawn to her. The gift of gab produced friends from all walks of life. This made her very happy and she touched a lot of people’s lives.
No funeral will be held. However, she would love it if you would keep talking to her, I’m sure she’ll hear you and smile! Her children Terry and Sally, Grandchildren, Wes, Daisy and Roddy and her family of friends will miss her very, very much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.