Roberta Ilene Kinney Dentinger Barrie Bickmore
Feb. 24, 1931 - Jan. 11, 2020
VALE
Roberta Ilene Kinney Dentinger Barrie Bickmore born February 24, 1931, in Medicine Lodge Kansas, to William Kinney & Mildred Poindexter Kinney. She passed away January 11, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Oregon. “Grandma Bertie” rode the train to Ontario, Oregon with her family when she was 2 1/2 years old to escape the Dust Bowl. In 1950, she met Gale Dentinger at Dentinger’s Feed & Seed in Vale. They were married March 18, 1951, in Winnemucca, Nevada and were married 36 years, until Gale’s death July 3, 1987. Roberta drove school bus for the Vale School District for over 20 years. In 1988 she moved to Boise, Idaho. A cancer survivor, Roberta first volunteered at Mountain States Tumor Institute and then, after passing the CNA course, worked at MSTI for 8 years in the chemotherapy suite. In 1998 she married Rene Barrie and they happily fished and gardened together until Rene passed away 7 years later. Roberta instilled the values of hard work, tenacity, stubbornness and love in her children and grandchildren.
Roberta is survived by daughters Linda Sloan (Ron) of Caldwell, Idaho; Beverly Justus (Kent) of Baker City and Shelley Marshall (Tim) of Joseph, Oregon; son Gary Dentinger (Sue) of Vale; grandchildren Chad and Trish Sloan of Caldwell; Kody Justus (Heidi) of Baker City; Kadie Cosby (Lance) of Baker City; Kathleen Phillips of Big Lake, Alaska; Gwendolyn Dentinger of Waisburg, Washington; Jon Dentinger (Erin) of Vale; Abby Suftin (Tex) of Homedale and Heather Morton (Hoke) of Homedale; 23 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, her brother Waldon Kinney of Ontario; many nieces and nephews and a number of honorary members, Ron Patnode, Ray Smith, Jerry Erstrom, Mike Mannila and Launa Kinney. Services for Roberta were held on May 8, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.
