Roberta Belle Essex
Oct. 1, 1932 — Oct. 30, 2020
BOISE, FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Roberta Belle Essex, 88, Boise, formerly of New Plymouth died October 30, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho. Roberta was born on October 1, 1932 in New Plymouth, Idaho, the daughter of Charlie and Verna Smith. She made her home and raised her three children in New Plymouth until she moved to Boise in 1997. Roberta is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law’s, Charles and Carol Caba of Meridian and Donald and Fairy Essex of New Plymouth: her brother and sister-in-law, William and Anne Smith of Nampa, as well numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda (Caba) Johnson; her parents Charlie and Verna Smith; her brother James Smith and two sisters, Mildred Matteson and Betty Cool. Her family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Grace Assisted Living and AllCare Hospice for the care they provided.
Graveside services will be held at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth, Idaho on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00.
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com