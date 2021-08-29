Robert George Shannon
JAN. 14, 1929 — AUG. 25, 2021
FRUITLAND
Robert George Shannon, 92, of Fruitland passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on August 25, 2021. Bob was born January 14, 1929, on the W.W. Morrow farm in Union County Iowa near the town of Afton. He was the oldest of four children born to Harold and Norma (Ruckman) Shannon. His first nine years were spent as an Iowa farm boy and attending one room schools. During the droughts and depression of the 1930’s, his family moved from Iowa to Council, ID, in January 1938. The family ranched in Thousand Spring Valley later moving to the Weiser flat. During that time, Bob and his siblings attended Hale School with Bob attending through 8th grade.
During World War II when workers were difficult to find, Bob was able to get a job on the Guy Galloway ranch on the Weiser River. Staying during the week and going home Saturday night and returning Sunday earning $25 a month. During the summer of 1944, he was able to work with the Forest Service on the brush crew out of New Meadows. He fought fires near Idaho city, Mountain Home, and on the Salmon River. During high school, he worked at the C.C. Anderson grocery and for J.C. Penney’s after school and Saturdays. When school was out that year, Bob went to McCall attending fire and look out school with his assignment at Artic Point Lookout overlooking the Salmon River and parts of the Nez Perce forest. The following summer, Bob was flown back into Chamberlin Basin packing into Rock Rabbit Lookout which was his last assignment with the Forest Service.
While registering for his senior year of high school, Bob met the new girl, Betty Rock from Marinette, Wisconsin. He got the courage to ask her out shortly before Halloween and they dated throughout high school both graduating in 1947. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army for three years and was sworn in on the capitol steps in Boise. He completed his basic training at Fort Ord, CA, receiving an Expert medal for firing the M1 rifle. After basic, Bob traveled by troop train to Camp Lee, VA, for school and back to Camp Stoneman, CA, to await his orders for overseas. He traveled on the troop ship General Walton Walker for three weeks to Camp Rial in Quezon City, a part of Manila, Philippines. Bob was assigned the GI section of the Philippines Command later moving as PFC to Fort McKinley. As Corporal, he was on a tour of Corregidor Island and Bataan. When Fort McKinley was returned to the Philippines, the headquarters were moved to Camp John Hay at Baguio. Bob saw Chang Chi Chek when he visited the island for a large summit meeting. Bob returned home to Camp Stoneman and received leave to come home for Christmas before being stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, and was discharged May 1, 1950. Returning to Fruitland, he bought his first car a 1946 Ford Coupe and began working on a new grade school being built in Vale.
Bob and Betty dated again when she returned home from college and were engaged in the fall of 1950. When the grade school was completed, Bob went to work for Joe Church on his ranch near New Plymouth. Betty’s graduation from nursing school and their wedding plans were put on hold when it was found out she had TB. They were married August 16, 1953, making their first home in Fruitland. Bob started working as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. In September 1955 daughter Kathleen Jeanne was born and daughter Karen Ann was born in August 1957.
Bob began working for Standard Oil in August 1957 as a tanker driver at the Fruitland take-off terminal since they had the gas and diesel contract with Morrison Knudsen for Brownlee and Oxbow Dams on the Snake River in Hells Canyon. He also hauled diesel, stove oil and gas to Standard distributors and gas stations in many Oregon and Idaho towns. He worked for Standard Oil until the fall of 1972 with 15 yearly awards for safe driving.
In 1960, the family moved to a 20-acre prune orchard on Washoe Bench outside of Payette. In 1973 the orchard was removed and Angus cattle were raised until they sold the farm in 1988, moving back to Fruitland. The farm was located on what is now Shannon Road named after Bob. They later built a home on Tara Court in Fruitland and Bob resided there until March 2020 when he moved to Spring Creek/Edgewood in Fruitland. Bob was thankful that he and Betty were able to travel to Hawaii, New York, Houston, Canada, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. They were married for almost 60 years until her passing in January 2013. Bob was a lifetime member of the Ontario B.P.O. Elk’s Lodge #1690 having been inducted in 1953 and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Norma; his sister Rosan and brother Don; his grandsons Jason and Robert Hash; and his great granddaughter Harper McBee He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Walker (Mike) of Albany, OR and Karen McBee (Chuck) of Fruitland; his sister Sheryl Davidson (Bill) of New Plymouth; grandsons Ryan McBee (Heather) of Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Andrew Hash and Patrick Hash of Albany, OR; and granddaughter Melissa Confer of Fairfield Township, OH; great grandsons Jackson McBee of the UK, Nicholas Hash of Potlatch, ID; Takoda, William and Remington Hash of Spokane, WA, Ryder Weaver of Ohio; great granddaughters Jasmine Confer of Decatur, IL, Olivia and Emme McBee of the UK, and Rayne Weaver of Ohio; and many special nephews and nieces.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Paul Gering and the caring staff of both Edgewood and Heart ‘n Home Hospice who lovingly cared for Bob during his final weeks.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, September 1st at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, September 2nd at the United Methodist Church, 502 N 11th Street, Payette. Pastor Jim Hardenbrook will officiate with interment and Military Honors at 2 PM at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bob’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials may be made to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.