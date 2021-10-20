Robert Henry Maine, age 79 of Payette, died peacefully October 16, 2021, at Meridian. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday October 22, 2021 at the Ontario Church of the Nazarene. A burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208.642.3333. Condolences may be made to Robert’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
Robert was born in Nyssa, Oregon, the son of Omar Leroy Maine and Eva May Rood Maine.
Bob grew up on a farm outside of Fruitland, Idaho with ten brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1960 and enrolled at Northwest Nazarene College that Fall. While at NNC, Robert met and later married Rosemary Weekly in 1964. Through the years, Bob laid carpet to pay the bills, but preaching the gospel was his passion. He pastored churches in Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington State. Robert attained his bachelor’s degree in Theology from Bethany Nazarene College and his master’s degree in Divinity from Northwest Nazarene University. In 1999, Bob married Veda Dyer Bond. After retiring from the pastorate in 2012, Bob and Veda moved to Payette, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife, Veda, his sons, Daniel (Margaret) Maine and Eric (Stacy) Maine, his stepdaughters, Luella (Kevin) Powell and Cindy (Brian) Byers, and many grandkids and great grandkids.
Robert was preceded in death by his infant son, Henry Terrell Maine, and his stepdaughter, Regina Bond Tines.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting monetary gifts (Cash or Check to Veda Maine) to help with expenses.