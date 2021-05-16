Robert L. Harrod
Oct 3, 1934- May 06, 2021
Vale
Robert (Bob) L. Harrod went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 6, 2021. Christian/Military services will be held at the Vale Christian Church on May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (MST) with military services at Valley View Cemetery following. A viewing will be available at the church from 9:30 to 10:15.
Bob graduated from Vale High School in 1953. He attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, OR graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. While at Eastern, Bob met his future wife, Shirley Romine and they were married September 12,1954.
The day after college graduation he left for Army Boot Camp at Fort Ord, CA. He retired from the Oregon National Guard after over 30 years military service as a Captain. After his return from Boot Camp the Harrods moved to his hometown of Vale, OR. He taught and coached for 2 years at Harper, OR and six years at Vale Elementary. In the summer of 1964, he received his Master’s Degree from Eastern and became the first County School Supervisor for the newly formed Malheur ESD where he worked for 25 years.
On July l7, 1964 Bob’s parents were killed in an airplane accident. He had two siblings, Larry & Sherri, that were still living at home and they came to live with Bob & Shirley until they were both married. Both of these children were a blessing to the Harrod household.
Bob was 15 when he moved to Vale and started attending the Vale Christian Church where he met some of his lifelong friends. In high school he served as a Jr. deacon and later served as an elder, teacher and youth group leader. He was on the Board of Directors at Boise Bible College in Boise, ID for over 33 years which was during its greatest period of growth when a new library, business offices, new girl’s dorm & auditorium were built. He served as the Chairman of the Board for many years and taught English one night a week for one term. After retirement Bob and Shirley spent 28 winters in Indio, CA where he was also an elder at the Coachella Valley Christian Church. They were also in charge of the church services at their retirement park on Sunday nights.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, Son Robert Harrod, Jr, Payette, ID; Daughter Lynn (Scott) McKinney, Ontario; Granddaughters Tiffany McLay (fiance’ Craig Smyth), Danielle (Joshua) Biggs, Erica (James) McElroy, Kelly (Kit) Jones; Grandsons Nathan (Jessica) McKinney, Bradley (Cassie) McKinney and Honorary Grandson Shawn (Sheryl) Sims and children (Carlton, Dylan & Arabella Sims); Great Grandchildren Liam, Kate & Davis Jones, Weston McElroy, Jack Biggs, Haylee, Bradee & Nate Jr. McKinney and Mina McKinney; Brothers Tom (Carol) Harrod, Vale, Larry (Kathy) Harrod, Palm Desert, CA; Sisters Allison (Leon) Steele, Erda, UT, Sherri (Dennis) Hironaka, Ontario; Brothers-in-law, David (Skip) Romine, Richland, OR, Jerry (Patty) Romine, Clarkston, WA and Larry (Suzy) Romine, La Grande, OR. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Pioneer Place and to Heart and Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers Bob has requested donations be made to Boise Bible College, 8695 W Marigold St., Boise, ID 83714. Bob always said, “If there were no Bible Colleges, there would be no preachers and if there were no preachers there would be chaos.”
Visit the Lienkaemper site for the full obituary and to make condolences: Lienkaemper-Thomason.com. A live-stream of the service will be available at: valechristianchurch.org and on the Vale Christian Church Facebook page.
Funeral:
Vale Christian Church
May 22, 2021
Viewing 9:3o — 10:15 a.m.
Serivice 10:30 a.m.
Followed by a full Military Service at Valley View Cemetary