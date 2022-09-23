Robert Guy Uriu
NOV. 21, 1975 — SEPT. 15, 2022
Robert Guy Uriu
NOV. 21, 1975 — SEPT. 15, 2022
FRUITLAND
Robert Guy Uriu, 46, of Fruitland, ID. Passed away Thursday September 15th, 2022. Robert was born to Bob Uriu and Paula Garringer on November 21st 1975 in Ontario, OR.
He grew up loving most sports; particularly, he enjoyed Judo, Football, and Wrestling. Even though Robert participated in several sports; he was also an active member of the Fruitland High School band and Marching band, where he played the Trumpet. Before graduating from Fruitland High School in 1994, Robert enlisted into the Army and left for basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia after graduation. In his five years of service to his country, Robert became an Airborne Special Forces Army Ranger.
After retiring from his military career, he started to pursue his higher education at Treasure Valley Community College and Eastern Oregon University; earning an Associate, two Bachelor’s, and a Master’s degree in Business.
Apart from schooling, Robert met Bonnie Duff of Ontario, Oregon and married in August 1999; enjoying twenty years together before divorcing in 2020. Together, Robert and Bonnie had four children: Danielle Rose (2000), Joshua Ryan (2003), Keira Jo Christine (2008), and Brianna Sokorri (2012).
In his spare time, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and being an avid fan of the Boise State Broncos. He recently discovered his passion for all things motorcycles and white-water rafting. One of Robert’s most favorite things to do was cheer on and support his children in anything they pursued.
Robert was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Hatsue Uriu, his maternal grandmother Ruth Hill (Glenn), His father Bob Uriu, Stepfather Stan Garringer, and his sister Staci Uriu.
Robert is survived by his grandfather Glenn Hill, his mother Paula Garringer, his sisters Daphne Uriu (Joel) and Bailey Goodson (Chris), his Children: Danielle Uriu (Michael), Josh Uriu, Keira Uriu, and Brianna Uriu, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. As well as his newfound love Tashina O’Brien.
There is a graveside service at Fairview on Thursday September 22nd at 11am.
