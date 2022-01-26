Robert E. (Bob) Griffiths
DEC. 12, 1940 — JAN. 25, 2022
Bob Griffiths, 81, of Payette, Idaho stayed strong waiting for family to arrive to take his first steps through the Pearly Gates of Heaven. The lord called him home peacefully surrounded by those that loved him.
Bob was born on December 12, 1940 in Payette, Idaho to Eldred and Evelyn Griffiths. Bob was the second child of three and had an older brother and younger sister.
Bob was raised and spent all his adult life in the Payette, Fruitland and Ontario area. Bob began school in Mrs. Downing’s first grade class in Ontario and his parents moved to Fruitland during his second-grade year where he finished high school. As a young man while in high school he began work for the Payette Cemetery. He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow. After return the Fruitland area he worked for Charm Movie Theater in Payette, followed by the Payette Plywood Mill until finally landing his perfect job in 1962 with the Air National Guard working on aircraft and the flight line. Bob had a 31-year military career with the Air National Guard and retired in 1993.
Bob met the love his life, Cathy and the two married in 1964 and celebrated 58 years of marriage together. Bob and Cathy had two children, a son Kevin and daughter, Laura, who together along with Cathy had several adventures, good times and made great memories.
Anyone that knew Bob understood his true passion was aviation and flying. He was a licensed pilot with over 2,000 hours of flight time and has owned more than a dozen airplanes during his life including, a Cessna 140, 150, I72, 175, Piper Pacer, Bellanca, Navion and Steen’s Skybolt to name a few. Bob not only enjoyed flying he also loved working on airplanes and in 1982 was certified in Aircraft and Power Plant repair as well as became an Aircraft Inspector. It’s safe to say he worked on and or knew of almost every private plane in the area. In 1975 Bob and Cathy became regulars at the Reno Air Races every September where they were part of the Formula Class family and Bob was a race inspector.
His hobbies also included hunting and fishing with Kevin, snow skiing, drag and circle track racing and working on pretty much anything that got his hands dirty and him into a little trouble from time to time. Bob and Cathy were part of the Cruise Idaho family and took many summer car cruise trips. In 1957 he joined the Fruitland Brethren Church where he was baptized accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Ground Hog day dinner was also always and special occasion at the Church which he attended from grade school into adulthood with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by, mother Mary Evelyn (Swartwood) Griffiths, father Eldred E. Griffiths, sister Mary Sue Thrash and brother Elvern Griffiths. He is survived by his wife Cathy of Payette: Kevin of Fruitland, daughter: Laura (Griffiths) Burrell of Ripon, CA, husband Dennis and grandchildren Megan of Liverpool NY and Paige of Durham, NC as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In Bob’s own words “I’ve had a wonderful time in my life. My wonderful wife Cathy has taken great care of me through it all, blessed with a great son and daughter and two amazing grandchildren. It’s been a great life”.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday January 29, 2022 at Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel, 112 N. 9th St, Payette, ID 83661. Viewing will be at 10:00 am followed by memorial service at 11:00 am with graveside service to follow at Park View Cemetery, 3600 Hwy 30 W, New Plymouth, ID 83655, all are invited to attend an informal gathering at the New Plymouth VA Hall.