Robert Eugene Kniefel APRIL 9, 1933 — SEPT. 12, 2022
PAYETTE
Robert E Kniefel was taken to his heavenly home on September 12, at the age of 89. Bob was the loving and dedicated patriarch of the Kniefel family. Carolyn, his wife of 66 years, shares how she lost the love of her life and adventure partner. The memorial service is Friday September 23 at 2:00 PM at the Ontario Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be made to Bobs’ family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Bob’s actions exemplified the legacy of honesty and integrity instilled by his parents. Friends, old or new were a high value for Bob. As a bank manager his goal was to treat each person with dignity and respect. Bob retired from US bank in 1997.
At the Ontario Church of the Nazarene. One might find Bob out spraying weeds on the church grounds or listening to him sing in the choir. He served on the church board and made himself available for acts of service. The church community and deep friendships were a central part of the Kniefels’ lives.
Bob was honored with the “50-year Outstanding Graduate” award from the College of Idaho. Twice he was honored at the bank for,“ was Manager of the Year; Leadership and Branch Performance” and awarded a trip to Hawaii. He received the first Payette Lifetime Achievement award, Payette Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Marshal, Payette County “Outstanding Citizen of the Year”, Payette County Fair board chairman for 30-years, a friend of 4-H and the fairground business building was named for him. He and Carolyn helped to launch and support the Boys and Girls Club in Payette.
Bob loved music and played his violin with the TVCC orchestra. He looked forward to spending Thursday evenings with musical friends. There was never a stranger that he didn’t befriend.
Bob’s family, friends and faith brought him fulfillment and happiness. He greatly enjoyed adventure, nature, music, his garden, Warm Lake cabin, global and local travel. We celebrate and mourn our husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend however take delight that he is receiving his heavenly reward. The kindness in his eyes will always be remembered by his family and friends.
His wife, Carolyn May (Isley) Kniefel of Payette, ID; Son, Bruce (Connie) Kniefel; Andrea Kniefel & Lance Hendricks; Stephanie, Joe, Norah & John Perkins, Matt Kniefel; Daughter, Kathie (Dean) Carlson; Rob, Caitlyn, August, Caspian and EnderCarlson; Kelsie, Paul & Rilynn Weber; Todd, Bethany & Baby Girl Carlson; Daughter, Christy (Nial) Bradshaw; Shantel, Jordan, James & Joanna Hush; Katelyn, Tim & Baby Boy Vanderpool; Annalise and Aubree Bradshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Payette Boys and Girls club or Ontario Church of the Nazarene. In care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel P.O. Box 730 Payette, ID 83661.