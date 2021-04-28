Robert “Mike” Duncan
Aug 25, 1952 — Apr 14, 2021
Formerly Adrian
Stevensville, MT
Robert “Mike” Duncan passed away at the age of 68 on April 14, 2021 in Missoula, MT after a short battle with cancer.
Mike grew up in Adrian, Oregon where he enjoyed being part of his church youth group, FFA, band and playing high school sports. During this time, he developed a lifelong love for hunting and fishing and became an avid outdoorsman.
After graduating from Adrian Highschool in 1970 he enlisted in the US Navy. He completed the Navy Nuclear power program and became a Submariner where he proudly served his country on both the USS Daniel Wester and the USS Sculpin.
After his tour of duty ended in 1977 with the Navy, he got hired as a high voltage electrician apprentice with Bonneville Power Administration. His 30-year career with Bonneville Power took him to many different places eventually landing in the Tri -Cities in 1987 where he raised his family and retired from Bonneville Power in 2007 as a Regional Manager.
Mike enjoyed 14 years of retirement during which he and his wife travelled in their RV visiting friends and family as well as many hunting and fishing trips with his two sons and close friends.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, two sons, two daughters-in-law, four beloved grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sisters, two step-brothers and was proceeded in death by both parents and two step brothers.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Adrian Community Church on May 22 at 1:00 PM and burial to follow at Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local Veterans organization in Mike’s honor.
