Robert Dean Maag DEC. 15, 1943 - OCT. 27, 2022
JAMIESON
Robert D. Maag, 78, passed away peacefully at his Jamieson home on October 27, 2022.
Bob was born December 15, 1943 at Brittingham’s Nursery in Ontario Oregon to Emil W. Maag and Helen Mae Alcorn. He grew up surrounded by family and friends in the Willowcreek and Jamieson communities. Bob spent his childhood playing and working on the family farm.
Many of Bob’s favorite times were spent on Cottonwood Mountain. From his time as a young man until he would even take his family snowmobiling on the mountain there were many adventures and good times had there. Hunting, riding or just exploring he enjoyed telling many stories of all of his time spent on that mountain.
Bob attended schools in Jamieson, Vale and Boise Junior College. He spent 6 years in the Idaho Air National Guard. He took his basic training in Texas and was stationed at Gowen Field in Boise for the remainder of his service.
One of Bob’s favorite memories was of the summer he spent in Juneau, Alaska after graduating high school. He often spoke of all of the fun they had while working there. He still has the mount of the Mountain Goat he shot above the Taku River. He considered moving to Juneau for a time but found the farm calling him home.
In 1965 Bob married the love of his life MaryAnn Yraguen. Together they spent the next 57 years at Jamieson with their four children. They farmed extensively and raised cattle both through their custom feedlot and ranching operations. He raised Holstein dairy heifers from Chino, California for 26 years. Many friendships were made in those years and some stay in touch still today.
Bob was a builder. Everything on his operation was nothing but hillside and sagebrush in 1965. He built all of his facilities including feedlot and processing facilities as well as a sale facility where he sold registered cattle for over 20 years. The Annual Bull Sale became a community event that everyone waited for in March. Bob was always drawing something to scale that he wanted to build and add to improve his operation. He really had a talent in this area.
In the 1990’s Bob and MaryAnn planned and built their prized log home in New Meadows Idaho. As a family many weekends and vacations were spent finishing the cabin and enjoying all of the recreational opportunities in Central Idaho from snowmobiling to fishing to golfing, Central Idaho was a paradise.
Bob loved to hunt, fish, camp and just about anything outdoors. He obtained his pilot’s license and flew small private planes for a period of time with cousins Doug and Rex. He loved water skiing and many trips to area rivers and reservoirs with family and friends. Later in life he loved the thrill of running rapids in his jet boat and he was often found in the Hells Canyon or on Brownlee Reservoir on the Snake River or up on the Columbia River.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years MaryAnn. Sister Sheryl of Jamieson; 4 Children Rob (Sonya) Maag of Nyssa, Craig (Stacie) Maag of Vale, Deanne (Jason) Vallad of Ontario, Kerry Marchek of Harper. 9 Grandchildren Ryan Maag, Logan Maag, Levi Maag, Chris Pariera, Joe Maag, Audrey Marchek, Josh Maag, Corinne Maag, and Wyatt Marchek; 5 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many many cousins and friends.
There will be a viewing and visitation at the Vale Christian Church on Friday November 11 from 5-7 pm. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Vale Christian Church at 1 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Memorials Can be Made to: Rancher’s Feeding Kids Program through the Malheur County Cattleman’s Association; Brogan Community Society; or the Willowcreek Scholarship Fund.