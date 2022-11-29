On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Robert Dayle Butterfield, husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 80.
Robert was born on April 5, 1942 in Mackay, Idaho to John F. and Lucille Tripp Butterfield. He was in the Navy, worked on the Grand Coulee Dam, received a criminal justice degree at TVCC college in 1973, served as a deputy sheriff in Payette County, and transported freight for much of his career before becoming involved in several family businesses.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors, spending much of his time at the family property in Banks, working in his yard, tinkering in his shed, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents John F. Senior and Lucille Tripp Butterfield, his brothers John F. Jr, Edwin, Gene, and Arthur Butterfield, his cousin Leonard Butterfield, and his grandchild Dally James Butterfield. He is survived by: his spouse Janet Lynch Butterfield, his siblings Glenn, Hazel, Donna, and Paul, his children Billy Joe, Cheri Lynn (Randy) Dodson, Troy Dayle (Clara), Candace, Thane Robert (Di Ann) Butterfield, his stepchildren John Vogt, Steve Vogt, and Wendy (Steve) Tuttle, as well as numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Services for Robert will be Thursday December 1st at the LDS church in Payette, ID. Viewing 3pm to 4pm, Services 4pm to 5pm, Family dinner 5pm to 6pm. Graveside will be in Bancroft, Idaho on Friday December 2nd at 3:30 or 4pm.
