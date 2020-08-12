Robert Charles Hopkins Sr.
March 28, 1925 - May 7, 2020
PARMA
Bob was born in Roswell, Idaho March 28, 1925 and went home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020 at the age 95 from cancer. Former owners of "Flowers by Betty", Nyssa, Oregon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a family service was held on May 13, 2020 at the Lower Boise Cemetery just east of Parma, Idaho.
A celebration of the life and marriage of Bob & Betty Hopkins will be held this Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 am with a luncheon reception following at the Ten Davis Hall, 23897 Ten Davis Rd, Parma, Idaho. All are invited to join our celebration.
