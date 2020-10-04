Robert C. Ellis
Nov. 2, 1942 — Aug 18, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Robert C. Ellis aka Bob/Chuck,77 of New Plymouth, passed away August 18, 2020. Robert was born in Missoula, MT on November 2, 1942 to Margaret Karaffa Ellis and Malcolm D. Ellis. The family lived in Missoula until 1945 when they relocated to Great Falls, MT.
Bob attended Great Falls schools till he was inducted into the U.S. Navy in 1960. He served on the USS Midway during the Vietnam conflict. Upon leaving the Navy, Bob settled in San Diego, California. There, he and his brother, Rick, formed a business called Shaker Express. They delivered lost/misplaced luggage to airline passengers who were always relieved to see the Shaker van arrive.
Wanting to join the rest of his family, Bob came to Idaho, living in Boise and Nampa. Being a natural salesman, he worked in the appliance department of J.C. Penny for years. Then for a change of pace he became employed at Micron Technology where he stayed till retiring.
In his free time, Bob would take long walks in the woods, sometimes for several days, enjoying the fall colors and the serenity. He called it hunting.
In 1998 Bob and Linda Payton were married allowing him to become step-father to Linda’s three children. Together they purchased a small farm near New Plymouth, ID, raising beef cattle, alfalfa and wheat. After seven years of wedded bliss they had enough of togetherness and divorced — but remained best friends right up until his death.
Bob/Chuck is survived by his brother, Richard (Juanita) Ellis of Shoshone, ID; sisters: Barbara Grate of Kuna, ID and Hilary (Ron) Burns of Twin Falls, ID; son, Anthony (Suzanne) Stalcup of Reno, NV; grandchildren and great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, ex-wife Linda of Clarkston, WA and step children.
Committal service with military honors were conducted at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on September 8, 2020. Remembrances may be left for the family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Memorials in Chuck’s name will be gratefully accepted by St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.