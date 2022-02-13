Robert Raymond “Bob” BradfieldJULY 8, 1928 — DEC. 10, 2021
VALE
Robert Raymond “Bob” Bradfield danced his way into the arms of the love of his life, Eleanor, as she came to help him home to heaven on December 10, 2021 at Pioneer Place Assisted Living. Bob was born July 8, 1928 to Ted and Iva (Storie) Bradfield in Yerington Nevada. His family lived in Ludwig, NV and Eugene, OR, before moving to Durkee, OR. He graduated from Muddy Creek High School, near North Powder, OR. He worked at cruising timber, then on a tugboat, before joining the Navy. He returned to help his dad with the farm and dairy when his dad broke his back he received a hardship honorable discharge. He was working in La Grande for the railroad when he met the love of his life Eleanor “Biddy” Reed. They were married June 7, 1953 in Ontario OR. They shared 53 years together when she passed away in March of 2006. He had a very special friendship with Donna Faw Hale, to share the next 12 years with. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, his parents Ted & Iva Bradfield, his sister and her family; Carol &Lyle Smith, Scott Smith, in-laws Irvin & Bessie Reed, brother-in-law Dick Jordan, and niece Laura Sword. He leaves his children Debbie & Paul Jones, Pueblo West CO, Brent Bradfield & Becky Avalia, Irrigon OR and Brian & Tina Bradfield Vale. Grandchildren Travis Bradfield, Colton & Skye Bradfield, Tony Bradfield, Carolyn & Aaron Bidwell, Misty & Jake Smith, Danny Bernard, great granddaughter Adreena Bidwell, nephew Steve Smith & Joann Price of Anchorage AK, Ryan Smith, Skylar Smith, as well as sister-in-law Nelora Jordan of Westfall and her family. Bob will be remembered as a gentle man with a big heart and a fun sense of humor. He loved to play his harmonica, dance and especially spending time with family. Services will be held March 4, 2022 at 11:00 at the Vale Christian Church 450 A St West. Graveside service will be at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Malheur Historical Society – for the First National Bank of Vale Project in Bob’s name. PO Box 691, Ontario, OR 97914. He wanted to be a part of this project and in this way he can.
