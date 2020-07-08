Robert ‘Bob’ Roy Duncan
April 14, 1929 - July 3, 2020
NAMPA, FORMERLY OF ADRIAN
Robert “Bob” Roy Duncan, 91, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the Cottages of Weiser. Bob was born on April 14, 1929 in Thayer, Missouri to Robert Pate and Nannie (Carney) Duncan. He was the oldest son of six children and was raised in the rural parts of Missouri and Oklahoma. Bob graduated from Sentinel High School in Sentinel, Oklahoma. In 1951 he married Francis Evelyn Bonner and joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Army for two years as a Combat Infantryman during the Korean War. He felt very honored to have served his country and he was proud of his time in the military. After leaving the military he moved to Adrian, Oregon where he worked in the agriculture industry. He and Francis had three children: a son Mike and two daughters Cindy and Dee. Bob’s first wife passed away at a young age and he later married Evelyn Jean Campbell in 1966. Bob and Evelyn moved to Nampa in 1973 where he worked for Producer’s co-op until he retired in 1994. Bob enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite outdoor activities. He liked woodworking, working in his shop and doing home remodeling, as well as maintaining a beautiful lawn and landscaped yard. Bob was a loving and dedicated family man.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; both spouses; his five siblings; as well as his stepsons Lennie and Charles Martin; and a son-in-law Mike Gilmore. He is survived by his son Mike (Jedonna) Duncan; daughter’s Cindy Gilmore and Dee Nafsinger; stepsons Clyde Martin and Dan Martin; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Owyhee cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel. (208-467-7300) In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project, at
www.woundedwarrior
project.org. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
