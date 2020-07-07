Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Mooney

March 16, 1935 - July 4, 2020

ONTARIO

Robert “Bob” Joseph Mooney, 85, of Ontario, died July 4, 2020, at home. Funeral Mass for local family only will be held 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Ontario. Internment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Ontario, under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

 

