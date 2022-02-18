”Short” Robert Lee BivinsJULY 25, 1936 — FEB. 11, 2022
FRUITLAND
Sometimes a nickname sticks with a man his entire life. This was true of “Short” Robert Lee Bivins. He was first called “Shorty” by his father Thairl Bivins when he was a small toddling baby.
Short was a man of simple tastes. He enjoyed sitting outside as the summer evening cooled, looking out onto his peaceful farm. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing pinochle with his friends, hunting (that was really more camping since he never brought home a deer), and fishing on various lakes and rivers in the state of Idaho and eastern Oregon.
Short passed from this earth on February 11, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born in Salina, Oklahoma on July 25, 1936, but his real home was here in the Treasure Valley. At the age of five he moved to the Fruitland area with his father Thairl, mother Lorraine (Harmon) Bivins, and elder sister Melba (Bivins) Lambeth. After the move to Idaho two sisters and one close cousin, Nora Bivins, Carolyn (Bivins) Blackford and Calvin Harmon, joined the family.
Short fell in love with Dorothy (Lisenby) Bivins on their first date, as they sold tickets to the Fruitland Spring Fair. They were married on April 4, 1956. Their son Michael Bivins (ChunAe) and daughter Marlene Bivins- (Tim) Iseri completed their small family, who lived and worked on the farm on Echo Avenue.
Short enjoyed giving each of his grandsons, Charlie Hansen, Abraham Bivins (Linzi Wade), Mordecai Bivins (Desi Triana), Tad Iseri, Mitsuo Iseri and great grandson Mason Hansen, rides around the farm on his tractor. The boys enjoyed the often bumpy, dirty and noisy rides asking Grandpa to “go faster”.
We, his family, will be celebrating a life well lived on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at the Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. We invite all who had the privilege to know Short to share a story on how he touched their life. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Short’s family at www.shafferjensenchapel.com.
