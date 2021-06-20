Robert A. Cartwright
JUNE 10, 1946 — JUNE 9, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Omaha, NE — Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Inez Cartwright. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Mike Cartwright and Marci Cartwright-Anderson (Jon); grandchildren: Alex, Jane, and Jill; sister, Linda E. Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary Heather (Lois), Norm Martin (Sharon); many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE was held Thursday, June17th at 1pm at West Center Chapel with full military Honors. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.