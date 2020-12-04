Rick Olsen
Oct 27, 1962 — Nov 30, 2020
Nyssa
Rick Olsen was born October 27, 1962 to Clark and Elaine Garner Olsen in Nyssa Oregon. He joined two older sisters Susan and Karen. He passed away November 30, 2020 in Pendleton Oregon. After graduating from Adrian High School he went to work on the family farm. He married Karen Malone in 1987 and they had two children, Kasey and Jess. Rick enjoyed farming with his family and neighbors. He loved to water ski and fish at Lake Owyhee and competed in bass tournaments when he could. Deer hunting in Juntura and pheasant hunting around the farm, with special friends from Gold Beach. Elk hunting with his cousin Stacey Garner, Uncle Dee, Clark and Fred Schilling near LaGrande. Snowmobiling in McCall with family and friends. Rick really loved his time coaching boys wrestling at Adrian High School. He and coach Eddy always made sure they had fun. It was fun for him to see the kids he wrestled against grow up to also become coaches. Rick volunteered on the QRU in Adrian,Adrian School Board member, Boy Scouts, wrestling coach and 5th and 6th grade assistant football coach. Rick was a hard worker and had a great sense of humor. Rick is preceded in death by his parents Clark and Elaine Olsen. Rick is survived by his children Kasey(Carlos)Mendoza and grandson Addison Mendoza and Jess Olsen. Sisters Susan Oliver (George Diggens) and Karen(Arne)Goddik. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will at Owyhee LDS Ward 848 Owyhee Ave. Nyssa Oregon at 11:00 Dec. 05, 2020. In lieu of ﬂowers donations may be made to the Adrian High School wrestling team, please contact Aimee Esplin at the Adrian High School at 541-372-2335. Arrangement by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com