Richard (“Rick”) Floyd Young passed away May 30, 2022 in Fruitland, Idaho. He was born October 7, 1945 in Rupert, Idaho to Ralph and Phyllis (Henderson) Young, the third of seven children. The family moved to Nyssa, Oregon, where Rick grew up and attended school, graduating with the NHS class of 1963. He worked on his father’s farm, and always had horses in his life, even competing in rodeo events at times.
Richard was drafted into the army in 1965 and served honorably as a paratrooper and infantryman in Viet Nam. He was seriously wounded, earning his Purple Heart, and spent five months hospitalized in Japan.
After his release from the service he married Sherry Thompson and they had three children. The marriage ended in 1991, and in 1995 he married Angie (Labby) Hood.
Richard completed the schooling and training and became a journeyman and supervisor electrician. He worked in the electrical profession for many years, as an employee and later in his own business, Young’s Electric, until loss of vision ended his electrical career. Rick and Angie lived on their farm in Nu Acres (north of Parma) for 25 years, moving to Fruitland in 2021.
He is survived by his wife Angie; two daughters Tanya (Doug) DeHart and Hollie (Mike Cabral) Young; four stepchildren Becky (Hood) Ramey, James (Jenn) Hood, Eric (Christina) Hood, and Terry (Elyse Nienow) Hood; two sisters Joanne (Al) Kliewer and Cheryl Young; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Young, two brothers Reed Young and Rex Young, and two sisters Carol (Young) Maxon and Mona Young.
A celebration of life is planned to be held on July 23 at his home in Fruitland. Rick will be interred in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.