Richard Dennis “Denny” Skogerboe, 80, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born on July 15, 1941 in Austin Minnesota, the son of Reuben and Rozella Skogerboe.
He graduated from Grantsville High School, class of 1960. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army for four years. He married Cherie Ahnstedt in 1979. They celebrated 43 years of marriage in August. He worked in commercial construction for 37 years retiring from CM Company after 17 years in 2000. During retirement he volunteered for Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Love Inc. He enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and playing with his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, Gaylord, Dean, Larry and a sister Shelly. Surviving in addition to his wife are his four daughters Lennette Meyer (Dave), Tonya Grant (Fred), Lee Bulkeley (Geoff), and Jamie Green (Jeremy); one granddaughter, three grandsons, two great grandsons and three great granddaughters. Also survived by a sister Maralee Parkinson and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Denny’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
