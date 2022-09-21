Richard Sherman King
APRIL 28, 1956 — SEPT. 18, 2022
Richard Sherman King
APRIL 28, 1956 — SEPT. 18, 2022
NYSSA
Richard Sherman King, age 66, passed away on September 18, 2022, at his home in Nyssa, OR. Richard was born April 28, 1956 in Greenville, South Carolina to parents Richard King and Ivette Duclerc.
Richard, or Rick as he was known by friends and family lived in many places throughout his lifetime but the place he loved and called home was Puerto Rico. Rick had two sons with his first wife, Missy. In February 1991 Rick married Oralia Sifuentez. Rick and Oralia spent 31 years together, traveling, remodeling their homes, riding Rick’s motorcycle and most of all spending time with the family and friends he loved so much.
Rick worked as a foreman at Heinz for 38 years before retiring. After retiring Rick suffered several health problems. Despite his declining health Rick lived life to the fullest. Throughout his life Rick was passionate about art, woodworking, guitar, surfing, and remodeling. Rick was amazingly talented. He was a jack of all trades and he mastered them all. Rick loved to create and share his work with those he loved.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Richard King, mother Ivette Duclerc and his sister Nora King. Rick is survived by his wife Oralia, sister Annette King, sister Tracey Buhrig, sister Amy King Hellman, son Joe and wife Danielle, son Shawn, daughter Alicia Cleaver and husband Ryan, daughter Elizabeth Fuentes and husband Marco, daughter Yvette Tuckness and husband Stan and 10 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, 2543 SW 4th Avenue, Ontario, OR 97914, on Friday September 23rd from 6-8 pm.
Services will be held at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church in Nyssa, OR on Saturday September 24th with a Rosary at 10:30am and memorial service at 11:00am.
