Richard (Rick) Arlen Palmer JULY 6, 1940 - DEC. 25, 2022
MARSING
Richard (Rick) Arlen Palmer went to be with the Lord on a very special day, December 25, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Lukes's in Nampa, ID.
Rick was born July 6, 1940, to George and Elva (Morgan) Palmer in Ontario, OR. He was the youngest of 5 children. Rick grew up in Harper OR and attended school there. He worked on many ranches, several around the Harper area. He started out as a hard worker and remained one all his life, quitting was not in his vocabulary. One of his sayings was "If you can't do a job right don't do it at all."
In 1961 at the age of 20 he married Carol Anderson, they had two children Tarina and Tim, and later they divorced. Rick went to work in Nyssa, OR at Gamble Island in the feedlot. It was during this time that he met Connie Bashon from Little Valley and after a 6-week courtship, they were married on June 23, 1969, a marriage that would last 53 years. They had 3 sons, Dustin, Bill, & Travis. Through the good times and bad they always had each other's back and made things work.
Rick worked on ranches until 1977 when he went to work at the B.L.M. in Vale, OR on the Wild Horse Roundup program. During this time he was involved in the round-up of over 10,000 head of wild horses, for this he won the award of Champion Wild Horse Wrangler. It was an experience he never forgot. Later for the B.L.M., he worked on developing springs in various areas including Jordan Valley.
In 1982 Rick and Connie pulled up stakes and moved to Wallow County OR, which Tim would later follow. He worked several years in the Joseph Saw Mill, when mills started closing down Rick reached out for his dream of being self-employed and secured a forest service contract for 11 miles of fence. Connie and the 4 boys worked alongside Rick on what seemed a never-ending fence, but the experience was one none forgot. After that Rick won several more fence contracts, one for 53 miles, mostly hard repair in Austin NV. He did fences for a lot of ranchers from Harper to Jordan Valley too. For a couple of years between fence jobs he turned his pickup into a pumper for fires and was employed on several fires. One was in Idaho City where Rick and his crew come very close to losing their lives had it not been for Rick's level head and quick thinking.
He remained self-employed until the age of 70 and retired to Nyssa OR where he and Connie remained until they moved to Marsing ID in 2018.
The love Rick had for his wife, children, grandchildren, and families was unmeasurable. Surely his cup runneth over.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents George and Elva Palmer, an infant brother, brothers-in-laws, Bob Barnes, and Roger Smith.
He is survived by his wife Connie of Marsing, ID. 5 children: Tarina(Rob) of Vale OR, Tim (Denise) of Vale OR, Dustin of Baker City, OR, Bill of Marsing ID, and Travis of Nyssa, OR. Sisters: Betty (Val) Bates of Pendleton OR, Georgia Barnes of Pasco WA, Thelma Smith of Payette, ID, and brother Fred Palmer of Payette, ID. 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
IN GOD WE TRUST