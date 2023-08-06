Richard L. Mallory was born May 1, 1937, in Jewell, Kansas. He passed away surrounded by family on August 1, 2023. Richard was the son of Charles Lee Mallory and Lillie Sipp. Life started out really rough in the first year of his life. He almost died 3 times from various causes. When he was born, he was called the blue baby. He was prayed back to life multiple times. Richard came from a large family consisting of three brothers and 4 sisters. Living on a farm in the Midwest consisted of raising, wheat, cows, pigs, mules, and horses. Life was never easy for Richard if there was an easy way of doing something he went the other direction. He was always up to the challenge.
Richard married Margaret Irene McMahon in June of 1959, In Wakeeney, Kansas where they had 3 children. They moved to Idaho in 1968-69, and eventually bought a home in Emmett, Idaho and the family lived until 1978. They moved to New Plymouth in the summer of 1978, and stayed in New Plymouth until his death.
Survived by Sherry Hartsock (Terry), Sheryl Foraker (Jim) and Gerald Mallory, and multiple grandchildren, and great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild and one sister (Dorothy Hake in Illinois).
Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, a funeral will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM, burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery.
