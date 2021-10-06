Richard Vernon Brown passed from this life and went to be with his Lord, Jesus on September 30, 2021 at home. He was born October 18, 1930 to Robert V. and Gladys N. (Gourley) Brown in Villisca, Iowa. He joined an older sister, Maxine and then they were joined by their younger sister, Colleen.
In the 1940’s the Brown family moved to the Vale area on the bench (west of Vale) where they started a small dairy. Richard loved to box and attended every sporting event he could. He married Margaret “Peggy” Jones in June of 1956 and they raised their six children milking cows and farming. Richard and Peggy sold the farm and retired to Payette in 2001, where every year he would attend his huge garden.
Richard is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Peggy; six children, Charlene Hathaway, Terry Brown, Steven Brown, Robert Brown, Diane Harley and Deborah Brown; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a sister Collen Lewin of Colville, WA. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maxine Woodworth.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday October 8th at the First Christian Church, 906 N 2nd Avenue, Payette. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Payette. A reception will be held afterwards in the basement of the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Richard’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
