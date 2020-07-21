Richard A. Fehlman
July 14, 1959 - July 3, 2020
NYSSA
Richard A. Fehlman, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away suddenly while camping July 3, 2020. Richard was born July 14, 1959 in Nyssa, to Ronald and Lavina Fehlman. He was raised in Nyssa, spending time at the swimming pool, dirt bike riding, mowing and power raking yards with his dad, and camping at his grandparents lot at West Mountain in Cascade, Idaho.
He attended school in Nyssa graduating in the class of 1978. In high school he was involved in football, wrestling, and track. After graduating he worked as a welder, a crane operator, a truck driver, a construction worker and many other jobs. He loved games and all sorts of outdoor activities. He loved golfing, boating, hunting, fishing, camping, riding four-wheelers, and especially spending time with friends. He had the most contagious laugh and lived for a funny t-shirt.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Fehlman (Gail) of Nyssa, sister, Rhonda LaCasse of Eagle, Idaho, niece Sara Sapp (Travis), nephew Hank Fehlman (Ashley), both of Nyssa, his aunts Marvel McKean of Payette, Idaho, and Donna Wilson of Ontario, Oregon, uncles Melvin Fehlman, (Ruth) of Moorfield, California, and Gordon Leavitt of Clearfield, Utah, and his good friend Rick Barba and his family of Middleton, Idaho.
A memorial service will be held July 26, 2020 4:00 PM at Cowhollow Park in Nyssa, Oregon.
