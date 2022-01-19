Ricardo Ruiz

Ricardo Olvera Ruiz, age 80, of Payette, ID, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 13th, 2022. Ricardo was born on April 3rd, 1941 in Paras Coahuila, Mexico to Pilar Ruiz Muniz and Magdaelna Olvera Ruiz. Ricardo married the love of his life Pauline Ruiz on August 9th, 1961 and together they raised 2 children in the Weiser/Payette area. Ricardo worked for many years as a production foreman and spent his free time fishing, cooking, tending to his garden/roses, and engaging with family. He will be remembered for his gift of story-telling, words of wisdom, and warm, welcoming spirit.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline Ruiz, daughter, Mary Zesiger, and brothers Chris Ruiz and Joe Ruiz. He is survived by his siblings Evangelina, Magdalena, Carlos, Minerva, Pilar, Noe, Oscar, and Raymond, son Richard, Jr., grandchildren; Richie Kuipers, Tiffany Kendall, Roger Ruiz, Levi Ruiz, Tyrone Zesiger, Dakota Ruiz, Jakaela Ruiz, Makaela Ruiz, great-grandchildren; Jerald Kendall, Kelli Kendall, Gavin Kendall, Marley Widner, Alexys Ruiz, Jazmin Ruiz, Roxanne Ruiz, Lily Ruiz, Lucian Ruiz, Caden Ruiz, Kyler Ruiz, and Elle Kuipers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to honor the life of Ricardo.
