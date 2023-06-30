Rev. Michael Emerson Bannon Dec 28, 1949 – May 27, 2023
Vale
Rev. Michael Emerson Bannon, 73, of Vale, Oregon finished his work on earth and walked into the arms of Jesus on May 27, 2023 surrounded by his family at home after an extended illness.
He was born December 28, 1949 in Tokyo, Japan to Lt. Col. Cornelius Emerson and Alice Lucille (Rodman) Bannon where he spent the first three years of his life on a military base. Michael attended College Park High in Pleasant Hill, California, and went on to earn a BA in Ministry from Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO and a BA in Education from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
Michael began his spiritual journey in the Episcopal Church with his parents learning the Word in Catechism but he began his personal relationship with Jesus as his Savior in a small-town Nazarene Church in Port Orchard, Washington. After reading "God's Smuggler" by Brother Andrew on the way to college one day, his (and our) future took a sharp turn into the pastoral ministry.
Throughout his life, Michael held a variety of jobs to support his calling into pastoral ministry. He was retired from the United States Postal Service. He worked as a school janitor, had a temporary assignment investigating the teen homeless problem in Boise Idaho and also worked as a furniture salesman, school bus driver, teacher, substitute teacher, Census counter in 2000 and restaurant owner.
Michael's ministry began in 1980 in church planting and he completed his ministry at Vale Nazarene Church as pastor from 1991 until 2012 when he retired.
He was blessed to worship in his last years at Nyssa Nazarene Church and finally with the congregation at Faith, Hope and Love Assembly of God in Vale.
In his free time, in the 1970s, Michael began his Boy Scouting Adventure. He had grown up in the Scouting program as a youth, so he decided to lead a cub scout pack and then added a Scout pack then eventually graduated into the training of future Scout leaders. He had a wonderful time teaching men how to cook tasty meals in Dutch Oven caste iron pots. In one small community he was active in the Lions Club and has a Vest full on badges traded and earned to prove it !
After we moved to Vale Oregon Michael fulfilled a young boy's dream of working on a cattle ranch and playing cowboy under the sage instruction of Paul Martin. He also enjoyed serving on Vale City Council and helped to establish the Vale Food Bank.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 49 years and together they raised three daughters, Kim Muffett (Vince), Colleen Pritchard (George), and Heather Morrow (JR), and several grandchildren, Kayla (Josh), Charissa (Nick), Nicholas (Emma), Alexis (Mike), Samuel (Emily), and Emery and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Terry Emerson, a sister Patricia Bannon Garibaldi, and a granddaughter Patience Washe Pritchard.
A service celebrating Michael's life will be held on July 8, 2023 at 1 pm at the Vale Christian Church, located at 'A' Street and Holland St N, Vale, Oregon 97918.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow at the church.