Raymond Scott Thompson SEPT. 21, 1963 — JULY 10, 2021
ONTARIO
Raymond Scott Thompson passed away on July 10th, in Boise, Idaho, from complications of a blood clot. He was born on Sept. 21, 1963, to Robert David Thompson and Cynthia Chloe Kent, in Jackson, Wyoming. Before he was a year old, the family had moved to Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He was joined by a little sister, Anita, 11 months later, while in Cardston. They moved to Rexburg, Idaho when he was almost 4, where he was joined by another sister, Amber. They moved to St. Anthony for a time, then back up to Mountain View, Alberta. He was lucky enough to have his grandmother for his first grade teacher, at age 5. The family moved back to Idaho, and he spent his growing up years in a house at Haroldson’s Egg Farm, outside of Rexburg. He enjoyed the freedom of living in the country, making lots of memories with the neighbor kids, and endured the quarter mile walk up the dirt road to the bus stop during the cold Rexburg winters for many years. The family moved to the Hibbard area when he was 12 years old. Shortly after moving to Hibbard, the Teton Dam broke, devastating the area. The home they were living in had to be torn down, so they moved in to temporary housing, a HUD trailer home, for a year. His parents bought a small house and some property in Teton, Idaho, and then later another home between Teton and Newdale, Idaho, where they had horses, a barn, and lots of room to roam. He had to grow up quickly, and took on many responsibilities when his mother became ill with MS, and his father was out of town working. He had various jobs in high school, even using his paycheck money to help pay bills and buy food, when things were tough for the family. Scott graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, in 1981. While in school, he excelled in music. He played the baritone, learned the tuba, and played the acoustic, base and electric guitar. He enjoyed marching band, pep band and playing in concerts, as well as writing his own music. He had a beautiful singing voice, and sang at various functions throughout of his life, including his church choir, from the time he was very young. In high school, he won the John Phillips Sousa award for excellence in music participation. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, and played football in junior high. Scott attended Ricks College in Rexburg, and later Boise State University. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held various church callings throughout his life, but the one he enjoyed the most was working with the children in Primary. He married Denise Holtzer of Rexburg, Idaho, in 1988, in Rexburg. They were later sealed in the Boise LDS temple. They had 3 sons, Bryce, Zachary and Kyle, who was stillborn. They lived in Rexburg, Boise and Payette, then later divorced. He married Dorreen Jones of Ontario, Oregon in 2002. They made their home in Ontario, where he worked in grocery store management for Red Apple and Maverick, then for the Fruitland, Idaho School District. He held several food management positions for his employment throughout his life. Scott was the proud grandfather of 3 grandchildren: Alleea, Daniel and Lilly, who died as an infant. He dearly loved them. He loved to fish and spend time outdoors, when he had free time. He always had pets, and was especially attached to his cat, Mokie. He was an avid fan of Harry Potter, loved to write fiction and poetry, take photos, and play his guitar. Scott always marched to the beat of his own drum, and didn’t care what others thought, in his hobbies, how he dressed, and how he viewed life. He valued his own beliefs and ideas, and had confidence in his aspirations and goals. He is survived by his wife, Dorreen Jones Thompson, his sons Bryce Thompson of Rexburg, Idaho, and Zachary Thompson, of Central Texas, his grandchildren, Alleea and Daniel, his siblings Anita T. Knapp of Boise, Idaho and Amber Bauer of St. Anthony, Idaho, his brother and sister in law, Michael and Brianna Jones of Ontario, and his mother and father in law, Michael and Sharon Jones of Ontario, as well as more that 30 wonderful first cousins, and his many nieces and nephews, and loving aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Cynthia Thompson of Mountain View, Alberta, his grandparents, Oaklie and Iretta Thompson of Mountain View, Alberta, and Donald and Gladys Kent of Kelly, Wyoming, his son, Kyle Thompson, and his granddaughter, Lilly Thompson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16th, 10:00 a.m, at the Ontario LDS Stake Center, in Ontario, Oregon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Haren-Wood.com.