Raymond Reid Heck

Oct. 6, 1923 - Mar. 4, 2020

ONTARIO

On the morning of March 4, surrounded by his loved ones, our beloved Father and Grandfather, Ray Heck left this world to join our mother.

Raymond Reid Heck was born in Troy Missouri, October 6, 1923, to Allie and Alpha Heck. Ray married Beth Adella Albiston, February 2, 1946 in Boise, Idaho. He resided in the Ontario area for over 70 years. He owned and operated Heck Motors. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. Ray was also a Veteran of WWII.

He is survived by his 4 children: Danny Heck of Ontario, Oregon; Rick and Nancy Heck of Terrebonne, Oregon; Kathy and Leonard Hopkins of Meridian, Idaho; and Tammy and Jim Burt of Fruitland, Idaho; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beth, and 2 Grandsons, Daniel and Zach Heck.

Viewing is Friday, March 6th, 5 to 7 pm at Haren-Wood Chapel, 2543 SW 4th Avenue, Ontario, Oregon. Graveside services are Saturday, March 7th, 11 am at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, 10350 Iowa Avenue, Payette, Idaho, lunch following at West Valley Church, 100 E 1st Street, Fruitland, Idaho.

