Raymond Larson APRIL 8, 1925 — DEC 9, 2020
NAMPA
Raymond G. Larson, 95, of Nampa, ID, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020.
Ray, son of Raymond Gilbert and Irene Morgan Larson and brother of Barbara Carolyn was born in Corvallis, OR on April 8, 1925. The family lived in Lakeview, OR until 1927, and Ray graduated from Nyssa High School in 1943, lettering in football, basketball, and track.
During his senior year, Ray qualified for the Army Specialized Training Program and was sent to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa to begin his studies. After the Normandy invasion, Ray was sent with the 97th Division to Europe to help seal off and occupy the Ruhr Valley. He was later sent to Japan to be with the US Occupation forces from September 1945, until March 1946. Ray was honorably discharged from the US Army with the rank of Staff Sargent.
Ray graduated with a degree in Farm Crops from Oregon State College in April 1950 and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Ray was employed as a fieldman for the Amalgamated Sugar Company, and in 1964 was promoted to Nyssa District Manager. The family lived in Ogden, UT, from 1973-1975 where Ray was the Asst General Agriculturist before moving to Nampa, ID, in 1975. Ray retired as the Treasure Valley District Manager in April of 1988 after 38 years of service.
Ray was always involved in his community, serving as a member of the Nyssa School Board for 12 years, as president of the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Lions Club. He also served as president of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Food Producers, was a member of Rotary and drove for Meals on Wheels for 25 years after retirement.
Ray was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Nampa, loved attending the Sun Valley Jazz festival, and belonged to the same active bridge group for over 50 years. Ray was best known for his ability to grow amazing tomatoes and raspberries which were shared with the whole family.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mardi, his daughter Melissa and husband Scott Hughes, son James, son Robert and wife Kirstin Larson, and 2 grandchildren Sophie and Quinn. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Irene Larson, and his sister Barbara Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Grace Episcopal Church in Nampa, ID. A memorial service to be held next summer.