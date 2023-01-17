Raymond Gerald Loynes of Salem, OR and Ontario OR passed away peacefully at home on January 7,2023 at the age of 87. He was surrounded by loved ones during his last days. Raymond was born on June 30,1935 in Sacramento, CA to Royden James Loynes and Florence Clara Park-Wallace. In 1946 Raymond moved with his family to Salem, OR. Raymond graduated from Salem High School in 1953. He served as a Sea Scout in the Naval Reserve as well as served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He completed tours to Japan, China, & Korea. He married Darlene Anne Yocubets in 1957. His beloved Darlene predeceased him in 1985. In 1991 Raymond met his lovely second wife Jacqueline “Joy” Mansfield-Anderson. Ray and Joy were married in 1992 until January 7,2006 when he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy. Raymond is survived by his five children: daughters, Jacque Loynes-Jochim , Salem, OR; Laura Loynes, Caldwell, ID; Sally Loynes-Alvarado, Ontario OR; Sandra Goodpaster Salem, OR; Son: Steven Loynes, Blue River, OR; his two Nephews he raised: Randy Goodwin, Payette, ID; Jeffrey Goodwin, Salem, OR; Brother: Don Loynes, Aloha, OR; Step-children: Rick Mansfield, Julie Mansfield-Smith, Michelle Mansfield-Severe. Raymond is also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren including one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial and Graveside Service will be held on January 21,2023 at 2:00 PM at Providence Cemetery, 35773 Richardson Gap Road, Scio, Oregon 97374. The memorial gathering will be held in the church before service from 12:30 to 1:45 PM and after gathering to commence after service until approximately 4:00 PM.
Flowers may be sent to Providence Cemetery Memorial or donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Ontario Feral Project.
