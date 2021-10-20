Raymond L Daudt
AUG. 9, 1923 — SEPT. 30, 2021
NYSSA
Raymond left this world for the next, September 30, 2021, at his home in Nyssa Oregon surrounded by his family.
The family will be holding a reunion of friends & family with a German style Celebration, October 23 at 3 PM at Ray’s house in Nyssa. We will celebrate his life while enjoying sandwiches, salads, and dessert. This is the way Grandma Daudt did it.
Ray was born to Paul and Emma Daudt in Greeley, Nebraska on August 9, 1923. Ray was the fifth of six children. German was the primary language spoken at home on their farm in Greeley.
After the dust bowl hit, the family moved to Payette, Idaho. Ray joined the US Army and became a German-American paratrooper during World War II. He was a member of the 82nd airborne division, 505 paratrooper infantry regiment.
While in his early 30’s, Ray picked up a young German woman from the Boise Airport. His mother had arranged for her to come to America. Ray and Wally soon married and from that union they had a daughter Kathleen Daudt Oliver.
When Ray returned from the army he soon started working as a body repairman for Cable Chevrolet. Then in 1965 Ray sold the house in Payette that he built and he started Ray’s Body Shop. Soon after Ray and Wally divorced; Ray then raised Kathy by himself with the help of family and friends.
Ray ran Ray’s Body Shop with only an eighth grade education. He seemed to have a magic touch when fixing cars or seemingly anything. At one time, two of his three brothers worked alongside him at Ray’s Body Shop, as did Kathy and Pat. Ray was a family man and was always there for his family.
At 5 o’clock Monday through Friday you could find Ray having his own happy hour as he would crack open a beer. Yes, you would see a friend or two dropping by at the same time. There was always a soda in the fridge for those who didn’t drink. (Bottled water wasn’t a thing at the time.)
When Ray retired he took up his hobby of gardening. He was known for growing berries, grapes, elephant garlic and many other things. He was known for the garlic powder he would make. He loved spoiling his grandchildren. He watched Patty and Neil often while Kathy was working. When he was in his 80s his neighbor found him on top of his house, roofing it. Yes, by himself.
When you would ask somebody what they thought of Ray they would say he was a good person, and a hard worker. At one time, others wondered if he would be able to raise a little girl by himself. Ray sure showed them.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father Paul & Emma Daudt, Sister Vera Daudt, His brothers and sisters-in-law Elmer and Ruth Daudt, Herbert and Verna Daudt, Charles and Donna Daudt, and his ex-wife, Waltraud Muller.
Ray is survived by his daughter Kathy & Pat Oliver, granddaughter Patricia Rae Oliver-Mendes & Tommy and grandson Neil Oliver & Joe. Ray will be missed by his four grandsons Frank, Bryce, Ezekiel, Jake and one granddaughter Cadi, two special nieces, Debbie Cochrane and Charlene Danielson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers we will be collecting money for a $1,000 scholarship for a 2022 graduate of NHS that is interested in auto body trade school. Ray was an avid body shop owner who encouraged high school students to come and learn at the body shop during work-release time from Nyssa High School.