Rayden ‘Ray’ Carroll Dodson
March 21, 1958 - March 24, 2020
ONTARIO
Rayden “Ray” Carroll Dodson, 62, of Ontario, died March 24, 2020. Ray was born in Prineville, Oregon to Glen and Carita Dodson March 21, 1958. When he was three years old his family moved to Ontario where he attended school, graduating from Ontario High School with the class of 1976.
Growing up he hunted and ﬁshed with his brother Chris and lots of his friends. Starting in 1969, he spent some time for the next 10 years ﬁshing for salmon in Campbell River, B.C. with his family. He loved to raft the Hells Canyon with his buddies. If anyone had a vehicle that needed help, he was right there to see if he could ﬁgure out the problem and get it running. He was the happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends, cooking everyone something to eat and partying with his friends in his home.
Ray is survived by his wife Jeanette; and his parents of Ontario; two daughters, Tami Vandeman of Spokane Valley, Washington and Rebecca Dodson of Battle Creek, Michigan; two grandchildren, Ashley Tooke-Robinson and Sol Vandeman, of Washington State; a sister-in-law Pam Dodson of Baker City; and a nephew, Dustin Dodson of Sumpter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris, and a niece, Jennifer Dodson.
Rest in peace our beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. We will forever miss you.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com. Arrangements and Cremation by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
