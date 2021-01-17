Ray Thune JUNE 3, 1939 — DEC. 19, 2020
ONTARIO
Ray N Thune age 81 of Ontario OR passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane WA.
Ray is preceded in death by his father Norman Thune and mother Ruby (Larson) Thune of Climax MN. Ray is survived by his 3 sisters: Nina (John) Rausch of Fargo ND, Corrine Cline of Granada Hills CA, and Rita (Jim) Mauritson of Moorhead MN and 4 children: Deanne Salleh of Fallbrook CA, Todd Thune of Spokane WA, Teresa (Tom) Raney of Selah WA, and Cynthia Thune of Spokane WA.
Ray married Bonita St Michel in 1959 and had 4 children: Deanne, Todd, Teresa, Cynthia. Ray and Bonnie took their young family and moved to Sylmar CA in 1963, where he worked for Adohr Farms Delivery. In 1974 they moved their family to Ontario OR. Ray worked at Champion RV Service until 1980 when he took the club manager position at the Elks Fraternal Lodge. In 1986 Ray began traveling to Climax MN each spring to do seasonal work on the Thune and Larson Farms. The seasonal travel allowed for regular visits to Spokane where he was able to see his Children and Grandchildren. Ray enjoyed his time with his 7 Grandchildren: Camile, Amelia, Ricky, Stacia, Trevor, Tom Jr, and Jessica; and 7 Great Grandchildren: Austin, Aria, Corbin, Justice, Colette, Wilson, and Sophie. He always loved seeing his Grandkids when he could. He loved to see pictures and hear stories about them. In October 2020 Ray was moved to Spokane WA to live with his Daughter Cindy and Great Grandson Justice. Justice was always happy to help his Grandpa. Ray’s Son Todd lived close by and was able to make daily visits with his Dad. Dad looked forward to spending time with Todd every day. Todd made the last months fun for him, setting him up with all he needed. Playing cards a few times was fun and extra special.
While in the hospital Ray was able to Face Time with his Great Grandchildren Austin and Aria in California and virtually take a walk outdoors while the sun was shining. It was a highlight for him as he was not able to get outdoors much in recent months. Deanne was always helpful with Dad. She helped him to have music to bring joy to him. Terry helped him in many ways. He always trusted her to help with the super important details. If we had more time we would try to get him out more. Covid and the pandemic was a concern for him.
We will miss him on this earth but take comfort in knowing he is in the hands of God and in a better place where there is no pain. You will always be loved for just being you!
Rest in peace, beloved Son, Brother, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. We all love you!
To honor Ray Thune’s wishes please donate to the cemetery where his parents rest. Please send donations to: The Climax Cemetery Assn. PO box 166 Climax MN, 56523