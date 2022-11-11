Ralph Lindley Cammack JULY 18, 1934 — NOV. 3, 2022
Ralph Lindley Cammack of Ontario, Oregon, passed away on November 3, 2022. Ralph was born in Salem, Oregon on July 18, 1934, the eldest child of Albert and Ruth Cammack. The family moved to Ontario Heights when he was 3 years old and took the farm out of sage brush when the Owyhee irrigation project was implemented. He graduated from Ontario High School in 1953 and from George Fox College in 1959. Ralph married Charlotte Passolt of Sprague River, Oregon in 1957. They were married for 59 years. He was a social worker until 1965, when they moved back to the family farm in Ontario with their three children, upon his father’s retirement. Being an active member of the Ontario Nazarene Church, Ralph served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and church bus driver. Ralph and Charlotte were foster parents, opening their home to more than 25 children over a 20 year span. He also enjoyed singing in the Treasure Valley Chorale. When the Snake River Correctional Institution was built in their neighborhood, Ralph saw it as an opportunity to minister to the inmates through Prison Fellowship. He led Bible studies, taught anger management and communication classes for inmates for more than 25 years. After Charlotte’s death in 2016, Ralph married Margaret Taylor, of Ontario, Oregon, in 2018. Ralph was preceded in death by sister, Margaret (Bill) Edmison, and is survived by brother Paul (Ruth) Cammack of Ontario, Oregon, sister Edith (Barry) White of Meridian, Idaho, daughters Jan Cammack of Newberg, Oregon and Judy (Dave) Davies of Albany, Oregon, and son Steve (Terrie) Cammack of Roseburg, Oregon, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his wife Margaret, and her children Mike (Jeri) Taylor, Carolyn (Herji) Wikegard, and Gary (Elaine) Taylor and their six children. A celebration of his life will be held at the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm. A second memorial/burial service will be held at the Rosedale Friends Church in Salem, Oregon on November 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Gifts can be made in Ralph’s memory to Mission Aviation Fellowship and Prison Fellowship.
